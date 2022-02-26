Marian Profitt
HERRIN - Marian Profitt, age 94, of Herrin, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Reflections Memory Care in Herrin, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be Friday, March 4, 2022, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin. Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Johnson Hughes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy.
