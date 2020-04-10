Marian Ruth Mauzy
Marian Ruth Mauzy

MARION — Marian Ruth Mauzy, 95, of Marion, formerly of Johnston City, passed away peacefully at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Sunshine Gardens Care Center of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, there will not be visitation or funeral services. The graveside committal service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, in Herrin City Cemetery, with Pastor Larry Stevens officiating. Interment will follow next to her husband, Kenneth.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Johnston City and/or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

