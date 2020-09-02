× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Mariann Douglass passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born to Welford and Betty Clark on Aug. 22, 1925, in Chicago.

In 1945, she married Thornton Douglass after he returned from overseas. They moved to Champaign, so Thornton could attend The University of Illinois while she supported them by working at The Bell Telephone Company.

Mariann was a 76-year member of PEO and a member of The First Unitarian Fellowship in Carbondale.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thornton; and her daughter, Linda Vogenthaler.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Brandt (David); and her grandchildren, Katie Fischer (Jeremy) and Kari Firak (John); and her great-grandchildren, Owen, Etta, Max and Lola.

