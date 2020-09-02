 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mariann Douglass
0 entries

Mariann Douglass

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mariann Douglass

Douglass

CARBONDALE — Mariann Douglass passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born to Welford and Betty Clark on Aug. 22, 1925, in Chicago.

In 1945, she married Thornton Douglass after he returned from overseas. They moved to Champaign, so Thornton could attend The University of Illinois while she supported them by working at The Bell Telephone Company.

Mariann was a 76-year member of PEO and a member of The First Unitarian Fellowship in Carbondale.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thornton; and her daughter, Linda Vogenthaler.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Brandt (David); and her grandchildren, Katie Fischer (Jeremy) and Kari Firak (John); and her great-grandchildren, Owen, Etta, Max and Lola.

For a full obituary, visit Walker Funeral Home Facebook page.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News