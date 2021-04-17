Marianne Griffin Osberg

CARBONDALE — Marianne Griffin Osberg, 68, of Carbondale, passed away at Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee, on October 6, 2020, ending a visit to her beloved son and his family.

A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to: The Bald Knob Cross of Peace, Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation, or The Mayo Clinic - Rochester, MN. The family is also creating a memorial garden and stones can be purchased to be laid under Marianne's memorial tree.

