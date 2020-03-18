HERRIN — Marianne McNeill, 82, of Herrin, formerly of Ulm, Germany, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence.

Marianne cleaned the rectory and the church for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin for many years.

Marianne was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin.

She loved her family first and foremost.

She also loved knitting, sewing and cooking.

Marianne was born May 23, 1937, in Weilstetten, CSSR to Matthias and Eleanore (Nowotny) Bauch.

Marianne was united in marriage with Harry Raymond “Pat” McNeill on July 27, 1966, in Benton. He preceded her in death Nov. 21, 2013.

Surviving are one daughter, Diana Patricia McNeill Becker of Scott City, Missouri; son, Brian Patrick McNeill of Herrin; stepdaughter, Diana Kim (Chuck) Patterson Luton of Dover, Delaware; grandson, Houston Scott Becker of Sikeston, Missouri; two brothers, Walter Anger of Switzerland and Wolfgang Anger of Germany; sister, Erika Mullins of Columbus, Georgia; brother-in-law, Denny (Lisa) Lyell of Goreville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents and a sister, Louise Hieber.