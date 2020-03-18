HERRIN — Marianne McNeill, 82, of Herrin, formerly of Ulm, Germany, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence.
Marianne cleaned the rectory and the church for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin for many years.
Marianne was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin.
She loved her family first and foremost.
She also loved knitting, sewing and cooking.
You have free articles remaining.
Marianne was born May 23, 1937, in Weilstetten, CSSR to Matthias and Eleanore (Nowotny) Bauch.
Marianne was united in marriage with Harry Raymond “Pat” McNeill on July 27, 1966, in Benton. He preceded her in death Nov. 21, 2013.
Surviving are one daughter, Diana Patricia McNeill Becker of Scott City, Missouri; son, Brian Patrick McNeill of Herrin; stepdaughter, Diana Kim (Chuck) Patterson Luton of Dover, Delaware; grandson, Houston Scott Becker of Sikeston, Missouri; two brothers, Walter Anger of Switzerland and Wolfgang Anger of Germany; sister, Erika Mullins of Columbus, Georgia; brother-in-law, Denny (Lisa) Lyell of Goreville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents and a sister, Louise Hieber.
In accordance with her wishes, Marianne will be cremated. Private Family Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, in San Carlo Catholic Cemetery in Herrin, with Monsignor Ken Schaefer officiating.
To leave a message of condolence, share a life story, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
Service information
1:00PM
c/o OLMC
316 West Monroe
Herrin, IL 62948
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.