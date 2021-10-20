Marie Bernhardt

Aug. 10, 1926 - Oct. 14, 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Marie Bernhardt, 95, of Murphysboro, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Marie was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Chicago to Peter and Francis (Kjellstrom) Lombardo. She married Edward C. Bernhardt on Aug. 31, 1947, in Chicago. They celebrated fifty-one years together.

She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Punches; her children: Gary Bernhardt and wife, Ruth of Murphysboro; Randall Bernhardt and wife, Paula of St. Peters, MO, and Susan (Bernhardt) Patient and husband, Larry Patient of Eureka, MO; daughter-in-law, Dawn Bernhardt; grandchildren: Matthew Bernhardt, Jennifer (Bernhardt) Lee, Peter Bernhardt, Rebecca (Bernhardt) McGuire, Hannah (Bernhardt) Ernst, Brent Bernhardt, Chase Bernhardt, Marie Patient, and Thomas Patient; great-grandchildren: Evelyn Bernhardt, Dominic Bernhardt, Amberlyn Ernst, and Maximus (Max) Ernst. She was preceded in death by husband, Edward C. Bernhardt; son, Paul Edward Bernhardt; and her parents.

Marie was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church of All Saints of Carbondale, where she served as organist for twenty-five years. She received her piano teaching certificate from the Berning School of Music in Chicago in 1945. She received her Bachelor of Music, with a major in piano from American Conservatory of Music, Chicago, in 1949. She was a member of Morning Etude, the local chapter of Federated Music Clubs of America, Music Teachers' National Association, Illinois State Music Teachers' Association and its local chapter Egyptian Chapter, Church Women United, and American Guild of Organists. She was the Member of the Year of the Illinois State Music Teachers Association in 1999, and a Junior Festival Counselor for competitions. She was a concert pianist in her early twenties and taught many piano students in the Carbondale-Murphysboro area until she was 85.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Dan Whitfield officiating. Entombment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorials can be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church of All Saints, 1501 Chautauqua Road, Carbondale, IL, 62901 and St. Francis Care, 6228 Country Club Road, Murphysboro, IL, and will be accepted at the funeral home.

