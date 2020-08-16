PEKIN — Marie LoMedico, age 92 of Pekin and formerly of Carbondale, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, peacefully into the arms of Jesus in Amy's Country Manor Retirement & Assisted Living in Pekin.
She was born Apr. 1, 1928, to Benjamin and Filormena (Cuomo) Mascola in Bronx, New York. On July 31, 1948, Marie married Michael LoMedico. He preceded her on Mar. 11, 2002.
She had worked for JC Penny in Carbondale. She is a member of the Neuman Center of Carbondale and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Marie is survived by her children, Phyllis Branstetter of Pekin and Michael (Sherri) LoMedico, Jr. of Jackson, Missouri; grandsons, Tony (Karen Hill) LoMedico of JBER, Arkansa; Matt (Julie) LoMedico of Glen Allen, Missouri, and Jeffery Branstetter of Indianapolis, Indiana; other relatives and a host of friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; a son, Dominick LoMedico, a son-in-law, James Branstetter, and a sister, Frances Furegno.
Funeral Services for Marie LoMedico will be Monday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. in St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church with Father Bob Flannery officiating. Entombment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Marie was a longtime supporter of the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged and will be accepted at the funeral service.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Amy's Country Manor Retirement & Assisted Living for their outstanding care for their mother and grandmother. Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com
