MURPHYSBORO — Marie Therese Schumaker (nee Odgers) of Murphysboro, passed away peacefully on Feb. 29, 2020, at Manor Court of Carbondale.
Marie was born in Perth, Western Australia, on Oct. 27, 1920, to John Thomas Joseph Odgers and Edith Lucille (Reilly) Odgers. She was raised there by a close-knit family on the beautiful beaches in Western Australia. She met Roy Glen Messamore, a sailor in the United States Navy, during World War II, and they married and had their son in Australia before moving to the United States.
Throughout her life, Marie was a hard worker and at times held three jobs. She retired from Top Value Stamp Store after serving twenty-nine years as the District Manager. She also worked for Walmart and American Greeting Cards.
Despite having spent most of her life in the States, Marie was devoted to Australia and took each generation of her family back to Perth to visit her beloved sister, niece, and nephew.
Marie loved being active in the grandchildren and great grandchildren's lives and would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She loved taking her grandchildren on vacations (but she would only choose hotels that had pools, so all the grandkids could swim), having all their favorite foods when they came to visit and teaching them important life lessons. The love she had for them was special.
In her older age, she became a familiar face as a regular and frequent volunteer at the Murphysboro Senior Citizen Center. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Murphysboro and showed the love of Jesus to everyone she met. Marie loved playing Bingo, crocheting blankets, reading, doing crossword puzzles and playing Solitaire. Her family will remember her as the sweet, polite, reliable, faithful, well-mannered, caring and special woman that she was to each of them.
Marie is survived by two children Darryl (Mary) Messamore of Waterloo and Linda Raines of Murphysboro. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Teri Davis of St. Louis, Becky (Larry) Reardon of Murphysboro, Lisa Tate and Amy Blessing, both of St. Louis; four great grandchildren: Dustin Chandler of St. Louis, Chelsea Reardon (Derek) Leemon of Nashville, Tennessee, Adrian Cavazos and Jack Shepherd, both of St. Louis; and one great-great grandchild, Beckham Leemon of Nashville, Tennessee; one niece, Diane (Arthur) Haggerty and one nephew, Brian (Romela) Haggerty, all of Australia.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, sister Pauline Haggerty, and brother Louis Odgers.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Mar. 4, at Pettett Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Allen officiating and burial at Alto Pass Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. For more information, please visit http:/www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
