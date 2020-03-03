MURPHYSBORO — Marie Therese Schumaker (nee Odgers) of Murphysboro, passed away peacefully on Feb. 29, 2020, at Manor Court of Carbondale.

Marie was born in Perth, Western Australia, on Oct. 27, 1920, to John Thomas Joseph Odgers and Edith Lucille (Reilly) Odgers. She was raised there by a close-knit family on the beautiful beaches in Western Australia. She met Roy Glen Messamore, a sailor in the United States Navy, during World War II, and they married and had their son in Australia before moving to the United States.

Throughout her life, Marie was a hard worker and at times held three jobs. She retired from Top Value Stamp Store after serving twenty-nine years as the District Manager. She also worked for Walmart and American Greeting Cards.

Despite having spent most of her life in the States, Marie was devoted to Australia and took each generation of her family back to Perth to visit her beloved sister, niece, and nephew.

