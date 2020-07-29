Marie Valentina Sapinski
CHRISTOPHER — Marie Valentina Sapinski, 98, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher, with Brother Larry Cook officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Burial will be in Masonic and IOOF cemetery in Benton.

