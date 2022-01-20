Marietta Kolisek

Nov. 30, 1931 - Jan. 19, 2022

BENTON — Marietta Kolisek, 90, of Benton, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, IL.

She was born in West Frankfort, IL, on November 30, 1931, to John C. and Nell F. (Troutt) Wall.

Marietta retired as a receptionist from Old Ben Coal Company. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Benton. She was married to Fred Kolisek, who preceded her in death in 2008.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Jan A. Melvin of Benton, IL; sister, Winnie Bergeson of Joliet, IL; sisters-in-law: Janet Kolisek and Margaret Rice of Benton; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Marietta was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Maxine Jackson and Kay C. Wall; brothers: Ralph L. Wall and Jack Walls.

Services have been entrusted to Pate Funeral Home, 301 S. Main St., Benton, IL.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Masonic & Oddfellows Cemetery, with the Reverend Jim Jenkel officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 201 South Main St., Benton, IL, and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Condolences may be given at www.patefh.com.