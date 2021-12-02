Marilyn Ann Booth

Oct. 18, 1939 - Nov. 29, 2021

FLORA — Marilyn Ann Booth, 82, of Flora, IL, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Carbondale Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL.

Marilyn was born Oct. 18, 1939, to Harry W. and Dorothea E. (McGehee) Pottorff at Cisne, IL. She married Charles E. Booth, Aug. 1960, in Cisne, IL. He preceded her in death on March 21, 1980.

Marilyn was Co-Owner of Booth Oil Company in Flora, IL, a high school English Teacher, housewife, and loved being a grandma. She was a member of Cisne United Methodist Church in Cisne, IL, and an Associate of Desk and Derrick.

Marilyn liked to sew and crochet and loved to watch her grandkids play basketball and her son-in-law coach. She was a vocal supporter of her grandkids and son-in-law at basketball and volleyball. She almost got herself booted out of a basketball game, and almost caused her son-in-law to get two technical fouls at that game. She loved her Disney trips with her grandchildren. With Lexi she loved to play LOL's, and with Anthony she would play Monster Trucks. She had a dry sense of humor.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Kristy (David) Robinson of Carbondale, IL; one sister, Becky Taubenheim of Dupo, IL; four brothers: Kendall (Mary) Pottorff and Douglas (Faye) Pottorff both of Flora, IL, Randall (Kay) Pottorff of Winnebago, IL, and Kevin Pottorff of Dix, IL; three granddaughters: Kimberly, Alisha, and Nicole; and two great-grandchildren: Lexi and Anthony.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one son, Charles, Jr.

The service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Burial will be at Cisne Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Flora Public Library or Flora Academic Foundation and will be accepted at Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.meridithfuneralhome.com.

Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.