CARBONDALE — Marilyn Brewster Odaniell, 89, of Carbondale, passed away peacefully at 3:32 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Marilyn was born to Brossell Doty Brewster and Clyde Brewster on September 20, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri. She grew up and attended school in Benton and at Ward Belmont Preparatory School in Nashville, Tennessee. Her studies continued at Southern Illinois University, where she was a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, now the Beta Nu Chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity.
After college, she continued to serve as an alumnae advisor for the Beta Nu Chapter at SIU. Marilyn was a dedicated volunteer for many years at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where she worked at the Pink Geranium Gift Shop.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed bridge, word puzzles, cooking, sewing, and travel.
Marilyn was married to Robert Odaniell on Sept. 8, 1951, and together they shared 67 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2019.
Marilyn is survived by daughter, Cora and husband Dean Sedlacek; son, Thomas Odaniell and fiancée Diane Zimmerman; and daughter-in-law Gail Odaniell. She is also survived by grandsons; Grant Sedlacek and Andrew Odaniell; granddaughter, Megan Odaniell and niece Sharon Bartholomay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sons; David Odaniell, Timothy Odaniell, Jeffrey Odaniell, and Stephen Odaniell.
No services are planned. Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery in Benton. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Cemetery Association, 608 Westminster Dr., West Frankfort, IL 62896 or Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale is entrusted with arrangements.
