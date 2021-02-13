Marilyn Bruno Steinberg

July 1, 1948 - Jan. 15, 2021

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri — Marilyn Bruno Steinberg passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, in St. Louis County, Missouri at the age of 72. Marilyn was born on July 1, 1948, in Benton, Illinois. After graduation from BCHS in 1966, she attended Southern Illinois University. On graduation with a BA in 1970, she moved to the St. Louis area where she was employed by TWA and also in real estate having a brokers license.

Her survivors include her beloved husband, Erv Steinberg and their son, Kevin, the cherished offspring of their own marriage. Her much loved family include her stepchildren: Adam and Emily Steinberg and their children.

Marilyn was the youngest child of Joe Bruno and Linda Mary (Dallape) Bruno. Her three siblings still living, include Fred Bruno, Linda Hart and L. S. Bruno. In her own life she carried forth a family tradition of gardening, cooking and entertaining, as integral to a strong focus on family and friends.

Marilyn also applied her strong interests in interior design and gardening to her own homes in Ladue and Frontenac with fine results. She also attained a Designation of Master Gardener from the Missouri Botanical Garden and later applied her skill in field work for the Garden.

Marilyn was buried in a private graveside ceremony attended by family and friends, on January 20, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined in the future.