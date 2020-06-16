Marilyn Joy Joiner
Marilyn Joy Joiner

ANNA — Marilyn Joy Joiner (neé Hunsley) passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 90.

Marilyn was born to parents Loys and Fern (Prater) Hunsley on Aug. 1, 1929, in Edinburg. She graduated high school in 1947 and married Cardwell Joiner in 1960 in Anna. They were married for 52 years until Cardwell's death on Nov. 4, 2012.

Marilyn worked for the State of Illinois and retired following 35 years of service as an Activity Therapist at Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna. In her professional and personal life, Marilyn thrived as an artist. Her talent ranged from textiles, to pottery, to sophisticated sketches, to intricate wall hangings. Several of her works have been sold through auctions and antique networks. Nature was a huge influence in her work, and Marilyn was happiest seeking inspiration exploring Southern Illinois' forests, lakes and creeks, and rock formations. Her family and friends will cherish special memories with Marilyn spent at her lakeside cabin at Midland Hills in Makanda and in her lush backyard in Anna.

Marilyn is survived by her sister-in-law Alice Kerns of Anna; brother- and sister-in-law Pete (Sue) Joiner of Clermont, Florida; uncle Dr. Luis Lau of St. Louis, Missouri; nephew, Brent (Dana) Kerns, Brayden and Cameron Kerns all of Edwardsville; niece, Allison (John) McDougall, Aspen, and Margaret McDougall all of Louisville, Colorado; special friends Chico Travis and all the staff at The Brickhouse.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cardwell Joiner, and parents, Loys and Fern Hunsley.

Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

There will be no services held at this time.

The family is grateful for your prayers and condolences. Memoriam gifts may be given to Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna or P.A.W.S. Envelopes will be available at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home.

For more information and leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.

