Marilyn Joy Joiner

Marilyn was born to parents Loys and Fern (Prater) Hunsley on Aug. 1, 1929, in Edinburg. She graduated high school in 1947 and married Cardwell Joiner in 1960 in Anna. They were married for 52 years until Cardwell's death on Nov. 4, 2012.

Marilyn worked for the State of Illinois and retired following 35 years of service as an Activity Therapist at Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna. In her professional and personal life, Marilyn thrived as an artist. Her talent ranged from textiles, to pottery, to sophisticated sketches, to intricate wall hangings. Several of her works have been sold through auctions and antique networks. Nature was a huge influence in her work, and Marilyn was happiest seeking inspiration exploring Southern Illinois' forests, lakes and creeks, and rock formations. Her family and friends will cherish special memories with Marilyn spent at her lakeside cabin at Midland Hills in Makanda and in her lush backyard in Anna.