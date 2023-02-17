Marilyn S. Starkey, age 67 of Carterville, IL died on Feb. 13, 2023. She was born on June 30, 1955 in Danville, IL to Lyle and Nancy Youngblood. She married Skip Starkey on April 16, 1977.

Marilyn is survived by husband Skip Starkey of Carterville; daughter Sarah (Kelly) Ferguson of Rigby Idaho; sisters: Connie Bush of Montgomery, IN, Linda Barr of Champaign, IL and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both of her parents.

Marilyn was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church of Carbondale, IL where she was very active in a variety of roles of support to the church itself as well as the congregation.

Marilyn had a lifelong career in health care that she loved and cherished. She worked for twenty years as a registered nurse with Carbondale Memorial Hospital in many different positions from standard patient care to management. In 1997 Marilyn was recruited to be in the very first class of SIU's physician assistant program. Following her graduation in 1999, she worked at REA Clinic in Christopher, IL as a family practice PA until her retirement in 2017.

Marilyn loved traveling, helping others in need, sewing, and especially having a huge fireworks show for the neighborhood kids every fourth of July.

Memorial services will be at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Carbondale, IL on Saturday, Feb. 18 with visitation from noon - 2 p.m. followed by services with Pastor Brian Coffey.

Memorial contributions can be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church and/or Shriners Children Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the church.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Marilyn, visit www.meredithfh.com