Marilyn Schaubert
0 entries

Marilyn Schaubert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Marilyn Sue Schaubert, 73, of Carbondale, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at home.

A graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Blairsville Cemetery in Blairsville. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

For more information or to leave a message, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Schaubert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News