Marilyn Schaubert

Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CARBONDALE — Marilyn Sue Schaubert, 73, of Carbondale, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at home.

A graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Blairsville Cemetery in Blairsville. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.