MURPHYSBORO — Marilyn Sue Reiman, 71, of Murphysboro, passed away at her residence in Murphysboro at 10:28 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Marilyn was born on Jan. 2, 1948, in Murphysboro, to Louis Wills and Ruth (Burke) Wills. She had worked as a teacher's aide at Tri-County. Marilyn liked to garden and to take care of her grandkids. She married Mark Reiman on June 25, 1976, in Gorham, Illinois, and he survives.

Other survivors include four children, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; Mark and Stephanie Hill of St. Louis, Missouri, and their children Nevaeh Hill and Maryn Hill; Jeff W. and Melody J. Hill of Murphysboro and their children: Heather Hill and her two children, Harper Wright and Jude Wright, Jessica Gerler and her two sons, Colton Gerler and Corey Gerler, Amber Mileur and Chris Rawson; Bradley C. Hill of Marion and his children, Brittany Hill and her daughter Leah Edwards, Braden Hill and his children Maddie Hill and Robert Hill, and Brant Hill of Murphysboro; Lori Reiman and her daughter Lilly Rudolph; one brother, Jim Wills of Murphysboro and one sister, Joyce Vassuer of Paducah, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Wills, and her parents.

Her body has been cremated. There will be a graveside service at noon Saturday, Mar. 7, at Walker Hill Cemetery, Grand Tower with Rev. Marcella "Marcy" (Mankin) Baker officiating. Then a Celebration of Life in memory of Marilyn Reiman and reception will be held immediately following the graveside service at the Grand Tower Community Center, 610 Front Street, Grand Tower, Illinois.

The family would prefer memorials be made to the Murphysboro Food Pantry or St. Jude's Hospital. For more information, please visit http:/www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Reiman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

