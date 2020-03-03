MURPHYSBORO — Marilyn Sue Reiman, 71, of Murphysboro, passed away at her residence in Murphysboro at 10:28 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Marilyn was born on Jan. 2, 1948, in Murphysboro, to Louis Wills and Ruth (Burke) Wills. She had worked as a teacher's aide at Tri-County. Marilyn liked to garden and to take care of her grandkids. She married Mark Reiman on June 25, 1976, in Gorham, Illinois, and he survives.

Other survivors include four children, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; Mark and Stephanie Hill of St. Louis, Missouri, and their children Nevaeh Hill and Maryn Hill; Jeff W. and Melody J. Hill of Murphysboro and their children: Heather Hill and her two children, Harper Wright and Jude Wright, Jessica Gerler and her two sons, Colton Gerler and Corey Gerler, Amber Mileur and Chris Rawson; Bradley C. Hill of Marion and his children, Brittany Hill and her daughter Leah Edwards, Braden Hill and his children Maddie Hill and Robert Hill, and Brant Hill of Murphysboro; Lori Reiman and her daughter Lilly Rudolph; one brother, Jim Wills of Murphysboro and one sister, Joyce Vassuer of Paducah, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Wills, and her parents.