Marilyn T. Crawford

1941 - 2022

MURPHYSBORO — Marilyn T. Crawford, age 81, of Murphysboro, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Heartland Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 31, 1941 to Ray Bock and Edith (Paul) Bock in Murphysboro, IL. Marilyn married Elmer Crawford Sept. 1, 1959, in Wentworth, Missouri, and preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2007.

Marilyn was an active member of the Carroll P. Foster VFW Post 3455 Auxiliary, Anna since 1993. In 2002, she converted to Life Member under the sponsorship of her husband, Elmer, and served 20 years and three months. She was the 15th District President 2010-2011. The VFW and Auxiliary was her second family. Her love and passion was being an advocate for the veterans. In 2011, Marilyn was appointed by The VFW Auxiliary Department of Illinois to be VAVS representative of the Anna Veterans Home. She faithfully devoted the last 20 years to take care of "her" veterans. Marilyn had a small venue in the hall called "Crawford Corner" for anyone to sit awhile and rest.

Marilyn was an active member of the Elks #1641 for 12 years. She served greatest volunteer position was Veterans Chairperson, working tirelessly serving her boys at the Anna Illinois Veterans Home. She made sure the veterans were taken care of and she will be greatly missed. Her time here was a blessing to many. Marilyn felt they were a part of her family.

She loved to spend time with family and friends, through the clubs and her RV camping home. Her sharp wit kept every encounter interesting.

Survivors include five children and their spouses, Debbie and Terry Endres, Linda and Rick Hankee, Donna and Howard Bean, Michael and Monica Crawford and Franny and Adam Rogers; grandchildren, Cory (Erika), Marilyn (Alvin), Trey, John (Stephanie), Coltin, Carlie, and Emma; great-grandchildren, Reid, Hattie, Maddison, and Jonathan; brothers-in-law, Pete and Gary; sisters-in-law, Jeanie, Melba, and Dorothy; and many nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul, Freddie, and Jerry; sisters, Catherine and Judy; sisters-in-law, Martha, Alice, and Bobbi; brothers-in-law, Bill and Gene.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Murphysboro with Father Joel Seip officiating.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Crain funeral home, 1421 Walnut Street, Murphysboro, Illinois with the VFW Women's Auxiliary Service at 7 p.m.

Interment will be at St. Andrews Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 22 following the funeral services.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna for the activity fund.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.