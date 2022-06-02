Marion (Arbeiter) Kunce

1923 - 2022

MARION, IL — Marion (Arbeiter) Kunce, age 99, of Marion, IL, formerly of Carterville, IL, passed away peacefully at 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau, MO.

She was born on March 3, 1923, at the home of her grandparents in Gorham, IL, the daughter of John William and Julia (Brandes) Arbeiter.

She was a graduate of Rubicon Business College in St. Louis, MO. Her working career included employment with Purina Mills, Frisco Railroad and Burlington Mills all in St. Louis, MO, and with AT & T in Kansas City, MO and Chicago, IL. She was united in marriage to James H. Kunce on Nov. 22, 1951, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Murphysboro, IL, and together they shared nearly 57 years of marriage until his passing on May 9, 2008.

Throughout their marriage they lived in several cities including Washington, D.C. for 17 years, where she had the privilege of working for the League of Families of Missing and Killed in Action (Vietnam War.) She also volunteered for President Reagan's inauguration activities in 1984.When her husband retired, they moved to the golf community on Skidaway Island, GA, and lived there for 10 years where she was awarded "Female Person of the Year" in 1993 for her volunteerism. As time passed, they eventually moved back to Southern Illinois to be near family.

She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Marion, IL, where she served on the Church Council and Alter Guild.

Marion loved nature and enjoyed gardening, golfing, playing bridge and actively volunteering for her church and the communities where she lived. She especially loved cooking for two different restaurants in Carterville, IL.

She is survived by seven nieces and nephews, Hayden Gardiner of Marion, IL, Diane Gardiner of Carterville, IL, Kimberlea Trotter and husband, Samuel J. of Rogersville, AL, Dennis Arbeiter and wife Linda of Godfrey, IL, Brenda Appel of Columbia, IL, Julie Arbeiter of Waterloo, IL and Mary Beth (Asbury) Shaffer of Philadelphia, PA, and a host of great nieces and great nephews and other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; three sisters, Adelle Garner, Lois Gardiner and Doris Asbury and brother, Russell Arbeiter.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 1801 Westminster Dr., in Marion.

Following the time of visitation, the memorial service will be at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Surburg presiding.

Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery near Neunert, IL.

The family has requested, memorial contributions be made to either; "The American Cancer Society" or "Good Shepherd Lutheran Church."

Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.

To leave an online condolence of memory please visit https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.