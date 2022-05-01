 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion "Bull" Veach

VALIER, IN — Marion Louis Veach, "Bull", age 93, was called home by his heavenly father on April 29, 2022, at his home in Valier, IN, where he lived his entire life.

Services will be on Monday May 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Valier First Baptist Church with Brother Kevin Bradley and Brother Harl Ray Lewis officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m., at the church. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Sesser. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Valier First Baptist Church Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the church.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

