Marion J. Wheatley
1939 - 2021
SPRINGFIELD - Marion J. Wheatley, 82, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his residence in Springfield, IL.
Marion worked for over 30 years at Pillsbury Mills in the Flour Lab.
Marion was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Marion was born on May 4, 1939 in Percy, IL to Lester L. and Nellie (Duvardo) Wheatley.
Marion married Marilyn L. Engram on June 25, 1964 in El Paso, TX. She preceded him in death on June 30, 2013.
Marion loved fishing, hunting, playing basketball, and drag racing in his younger years. He always put everyone's needs before his own. In his later years, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage and spending quality time with his family, and of course his dogs.
He is survived by his two daughters: Kathy Raymond of Alton, IL and Cindy Wheatley of Springfield, IL; two granddaughters: Kayla Molohon of Carlyle, IL and Abby Raymond of Alton, IL; sister, Clarlyn Myers of Springfield, IL; sister-in-law, Marilyn Engram of Herrin, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Sue & Don Barnett and Delores & Art Waller; and two brothers-in-law Jack Engram and Frank Engram.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Sprinkle officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment with military graveside rites conducted by the Herrin American Legion Post # 645, Carterville American Legion Post # 347, and Baker-Ladd V. F. W. Post # 1567 will be at Herrin City Cemetery in Herrin. Memorial donations may be made to Transitions Hospice, 1551 Bond Street, Suite 143, Naperville, IL 60563.
To leave a message of condolence or story, please visit: www.meredithwaddell.com.
