CARBONDALE — Marion Jean Hansen, 79, formerly of Palos Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Manor Court of Carbondale.

Marion was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Blue Island, to Earl and Esther (Martensen) Stokes.

She married Richard L. Hansen in Blue Island. He preceded her in death in October 1994.

Marion is survived by her daughter, Allison R. Sutphin and husband, Brett; son, Andrew D. Hansen and wife, Dawn; grandchildren, Bennett and Aidan; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Elaine Harrison.

Marion worked as an administrative assistant for the Illinois Association of School Boards for over 35 years.

She was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Palos Heights. After Marion retired she moved to Carbondale and attended Epiphany Lutheran. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

Private family services will be conducted at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Carbondale, with a private graveside service at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Tinley Park.

Memorials may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church in Carbondale, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

