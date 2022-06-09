Marion L. Moore
WEST FRANKFORT — Marion L. Moore, age 90, of West Frankfort, IL, passed away at 6:37 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion, IL.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL. T
The visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 3 p.m., with Rev. Mike Cash presiding.
Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery of Johnston City, IL.
Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by members of the American Legion Post No. 1961 of Orient and American Legion Post No. 177 of Zeigler and members of the United States Army Funeral Honors Detail.
The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "American Cancer Society". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Stone funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL, 62896. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit https://www.stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.
