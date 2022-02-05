Marjorie Alley Imhoff

APRIL 22, 1924 - JAN. 28, 2022

Marjorie Alley Imhoff, 97 years old, entered into God's eternally loving arms on January 28, 2022.

She was born in a small house on Pleasant Hill, to parents John and Lura Alley on April 22, 1924. Siblings were brother Delbert, (deceased), sister Norma Lee Miner, Denver, CO, and step-sister Doris Heiple, (deceased). In 1942, Marjorie married Carl Imhoff, who preceded her in death. Together they raised 4 children: Carl Wayne Imhoff and wife Joann, Wadsworth, OH; Ann Leonardis, (deceased), Lincoln, IL; Karen Holliday and husband Jim, San Antonio, TX; and Gary Imhoff, Ava, IL. Marjorie was grandmother to six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren (1 deceased), and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Crain Funeral Home, 1421 Walnut Street, Murphysboro, Illinois, on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Sutton officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. The burial procession will follow the Ava blacktop, passing the farm where Marjorie and Carl lived and raised their family, to the Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Carl and daughter Ann, across from the property where she was born, completing her earthly journey.

For those who prefer, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to First Christian Church or Pleasant Hill Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund.

Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Voyage assisted living in Murphysboro, for their exceptional care. And thanks to the Pinckneyville Nursing Home staff and Pinckneyville Hospital during Marjorie's last days.

