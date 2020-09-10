Marjorie I. Barnes

Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, in Hallidayboro Cemetery, with the Rev. Joe Wagner officiating. Phase Four Restore allows 50 attendees, using social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask. Burial will be in the Hallidayboro Cemetery.