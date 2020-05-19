× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLEN CARBON — Marjorie Lamastus, 95, formerly of Benton, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Eden Retirement Center in Glen Carbon.

She was born on Sept. 1, 1924, in Rend City, the daughter of James Marshall and Nancy Elizabeth (Piercey) Uhls.

Mrs. Lamastus is survived by her stepson, Terry Lamastus and wife Karen; step-daughter, Cynthia Ferguson and husband Ronald; nieces, Lana Randolph, Janet Hoge, Jo Ellen Bauer, and Jane Lantrip; and nephews, Larry Uhles, Lindell Midyett and Dennis Uhles.

Mrs. Lamastus was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Russell Lamastus, sisters Allyne Midyett and Irene Browning, brother Paul Uhles, and half-brothers Roy Uhls and Elmer Uhls.

Marjorie will be remembered for her sweet nature and kindheartedness. She was a loving stepmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to cook and sew and always enjoyed working on embroidery and quilting projects.

Marjorie was a member of the Benton Church of Christ.

Due to current state mandates, a private graveside service will be held at the Franklin Cemetery in Whittington.

For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.

