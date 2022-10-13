Mark "Big Mark" David Scro

Jan. 16, 1964 - Oct. 9, 2022

WEST FRANKFORT – Mark "Big Mark" David Scro, 58, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:11 p.m. at home surrounded by his family.

Services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City.

Mark was born on Jan. 16, 1964 in Chicago, the son of Nicholas and Hila (Pogue) Scro. He married Patricia "Patti" Rodrigo on Feb. 14, 1988 in Chicago. She survives.

He was an auto mechanic master tech for 25 years. He was a father and grandfather.

He is survived by two children: Mark David Scro II and wife Megan of Johnston City, Adam James Scro of Johnston City; two grandchildren: Collin Anthony Smith and Eiyla Ann Scro; two brothers: Nick Scro and Chuck Scro; a sister, Georgette Ingram; and several nieces and nephews; and his two beloved dogs, Mack and Jazz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard Schwantz; a sister-in-law, Patricia Lynn Scro; brother-in-law, Guy Lewis Ingram.

