Mark Eugene Bowden

1966 - 2021

GLENDALE, CA — Mark Eugene Bowden, 55, of Glendale, CA, formerly of Carbondale, IL, passed away at home on July 6, 2021. Born February 6, 1966 in Joliet, IL, he was preceded in death by his father, Billie Don Bowden, and brother, Billie Joe. He is survived by his mother, Billie Sue Lannom, of Salyersville, KY, brother Matthew, sister Kerry, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was previously the music director of Calvary Campus Church, where he shared many years of faith and fellowship.

Mark picked up guitar at an early age and quickly mastered many other stringed instruments. After graduating Lockport High School, he enrolled in SIUC's music business program. A talented arranger and composer, he was also a skilled sound engineer and record producer. He spent several years performing and recording with musical groups in and around southern Illinois, stage and audience filled with friends and family.

Mark's creative gifts were central to his spiritual development, connecting him to a community that supported him in a journey to fulfill his purpose, eventually leading him to California. Humble and devout, he worked tirelessly to bring art and music to people's lives.

A service will be held in the spring. Contributions in his memory can be directed to Calvary Campus Church of Carbondale.