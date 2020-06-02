Mark Johnson
MARION — Mark Johnson, 51, of Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in his residence.

He was born Feb. 25, 1969, in Marion, to Robert Donald Johnson and Sandra Ozment Johnson.

Survivors include his wife, Maureen Morrissey Johnson, Ph.D.; his parents; and his brother, Scott Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, including Mary Edna Ozment.

Mark was a correctional officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections for over 23 years. He earned his bachelor's degree in education from Southern Illinois University. Mark was known as 80 by his friends. He was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, in Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home, 605 S. 25th St. in Terre Haute, with Bishop Adam Naumann presiding and Joseph Kunzelman conducting. Visitation will be prior to services from 11 a.m. until services. Burial will be in Highland Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Funeral information is also available at www.callahanandhughes.com.

