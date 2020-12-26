MURPHYSBORO — Mark Richard Miley 56, of Albany, Georgia, formerly of Murphysboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at his home in Albany, Georgia.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday Dec. 28, at the graveside in Lindale Cemetery in Eldorado. Pastor Charles Allen will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro. Mark's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro.
Due to current state mandated COVID guidelines, 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any one time, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed at the funeral home and cemetery.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
