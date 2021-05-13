Marlene Antoinette Schroeder

June 15, 1940 - Dec. 7, 2020

REYNOLDSBURG, OH - Marlene Antoinette Schroeder, age 80, died peacefully of natural causes on December 7, 2020, at the Wesley Ridge Retirement Community in Reynoldsburg, OH. Marlene Antoinette Heise was born to Carl and Florence (Fredrickson) Heise on June 15, 1940, in Omaha, NE.

She graduated with a B.A. from Luther College in Decorah, IA. Marlene married Franklyn Schroeder on June 9, 1962. She and Franklyn lived in various communities in Wisconsin and Illinois, where Franklyn served as pastor of Lutheran congregations.

Marlene worked as a librarian, substitute teacher, store clerk, and census worker. In their retirement, Franklyn and Marlene traveled to numerous craft shows, selling their weavings and needlework. Marlene's hobbies included reading, knitting, crocheting, hardanger embroidery, and collecting thimbles and antique sewing tools. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in De Soto, IL.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters: Roberta Aasen and Caroline Hilton, and infant brother Carl, Jr.