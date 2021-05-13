Marlene Antoinette Schroeder
June 15, 1940 - Dec. 7, 2020
REYNOLDSBURG, OH - Marlene Antoinette Schroeder, age 80, died peacefully of natural causes on December 7, 2020, at the Wesley Ridge Retirement Community in Reynoldsburg, OH. Marlene Antoinette Heise was born to Carl and Florence (Fredrickson) Heise on June 15, 1940, in Omaha, NE.
She graduated with a B.A. from Luther College in Decorah, IA. Marlene married Franklyn Schroeder on June 9, 1962. She and Franklyn lived in various communities in Wisconsin and Illinois, where Franklyn served as pastor of Lutheran congregations.
Marlene worked as a librarian, substitute teacher, store clerk, and census worker. In their retirement, Franklyn and Marlene traveled to numerous craft shows, selling their weavings and needlework. Marlene's hobbies included reading, knitting, crocheting, hardanger embroidery, and collecting thimbles and antique sewing tools. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in De Soto, IL.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters: Roberta Aasen and Caroline Hilton, and infant brother Carl, Jr.
She is survived by her sister Mary Bowen (John Bowen); three daughters: Joy Schroeder (John Birkner), Sarah Maroof (Abdul Maroof), Karen Schroeder-Tutko (David Tutko); five grandchildren: Patrick Tutko (Aubrey Ferrin-Tutko), Benjamin Tutko, Winter Rose Grablin (Matthew Grablin), Sitara Maroof, and Zarah Maroof; and six great grandchildren: Iman Jon Tutko, Aunika Tutko, Jahan Tutko, Loralei Tutko, Oliver Tutko, and Emery Rose Grablin; and several nieces and nephews.
Gravesite services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at De Soto Cemetery with Rev. Melissa Waterman officiating. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, PO Box 128, DeSoto, IL 62924-0128; Lutheran College, 700 College Avenue, Decorah, IA 52101; or Wesley Ridge Retirement Community, 2225 Taylor Park Drive, Reynoldsburg, OH 43058.
