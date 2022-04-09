Marlene D. Seymour

Aug. 30, 1932 - April 6, 2022

CHESTER — Marlene D. Seymour , 89, of Chester, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, IL.

She was born to the late Joseph A. and Beulah E. (nee Neace) Seymour on August 30, 1932, in Chester, IL. She graduated from Chester High School in 1950 and was a long time Chesterite. She was an executive secretary for Monsanto and General Electric Companies in St. Louis, MO, for her entire career.

Marlene was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Chester, IL, and the Women's Missionary League. She served in the Chester Country Club, Women's Club, and Tourism Beautification Commission. Marlene belonged to the Randolph Historical Society and volunteered for the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

In 1999, she joined the Daughters of the American Revolution. She started at the Whiteside Station Chapter. She became a leader in Illinois DAR serving many positions including as organizer of the Liberty Bell of the West Chapter. She served the positions of State Vice Chair of Chapter Development and Revitalization Commission, State Registrar & State Chair of Volunteer Genealogists. She was a member and Registrar of National Society Daughters of the Union John A. Logan Chapter.

She is survived by a brother, David Seymour, and sister-in-law, Ann (Pomykal) Seymour, from Denton, TX. She is survived by three nieces: Julie A. Eaton, Elizabeth M. Seymour, Kate VanAntwerp; and four nephews: Matthew D. Seymour, Jonathan D. Seymour, Parker Pomykal and Preston Pomykal. She had 11 great-nieces and nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by three brothers: Dwight, Dwain, and Dale.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church, Chester, IL, Rev. Justin Massey officiating, interment at Ellis Grove City Cemetery, Ellis Grove, IL. Visitation will be Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please forward memorials to: Liberty Bell of the West Chapter, NSDAR, Chester Tourism Beautification Commission, Randolph historical Society or Chester Public Library.

