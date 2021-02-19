Marlene Edwards
August 11, 1939 - Feb. 16, 2021
BENTON — Marlene Edwards, 81, of Benton, passed away Tuesday evening on February 16, 2021, at the Franklin Hospital.
Marlene was born in Franklin County, IL, on August 11, 1939, the daughter of Ralph and Ruby (Tharp) Edwards.
She worked for the Bank of Benton for several years. She then worked as a Secretary at Benton High School for many years. She was a bookkeeper at heart. She enjoyed greeting people at her nephew's store Edwards Antique & Jewelry on the square in Benton; she loved helping the customers there.
Marlene is survived by: one brother Melvin Edwards and wife Carol of Ewing; nephews and nieces: Kevin Edwards of Benton, Janet Langa of Mt. Vernon, Debbie Brown of Mt. Vernon, Mike Anderson of Mt. Vernon, Donna Conway of Mt. Vernon.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by a half brother Russell Anderson.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at the Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the Morton & Johnston Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Kennedy officiating. Entombment will be in the Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton.
We ask everyone attending the services to be considerate of others and to practice social distancing. We are limited to 50 people in our building at a time.
For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.
