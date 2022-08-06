Marlene "Marnie" Coss

1935 - 2022

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC — Marlene "Marnie" Coss, 86, of Holly Springs, NC, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022. She was born August 4, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of the late Albert Lazier and Pearl (McKelvey) Neely, and sister of the late Faye Learn.

Marnie grew up in Pittsburgh and attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she met and married her beloved husband of 64 years, Raymond "Ray" Coss. As lifelong Steeler fans, Marnie and Ray hosted decades of Super Bowl parties wherever they lived, as they relocated several times during Ray's residency, service in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and early medical practice.

After moving to Mount Vernon, IL, Marnie assisted in managing Ray's medical office, as well as actively supporting the medical and local community in endless philanthropic activities and in many official roles with hospital and social organizations. Marnie served as president of the Hawthorne Hills HOA for many years, a board member with the American Heart Association and the Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary for which she chaired many fundraisers, as well as volunteered for Meals On Wheels.

One of Marnie's most enduring contributions was to the Mitchell Museum and Cedarhurst Center for the Arts, opened in 1973 as a premier art and cultural facility to enrich the lives of Southern Illinois residents. From its opening, Marnie worked tirelessly on behalf of the museum, serving as a Counselor, selecting inventory for the museum gift shop on many buying trips, planning and hosting special events, and organizing and volunteering for the Cedarhurst Craft Fair. Marnie also participated as a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and study, investment, garden and gourmet clubs, and was an avid bridge player. She delighted family and friends with her special holiday celebrations and wonderful meals, and always created an oasis of hospitality, humor, good food and kindness.

Marnie was a champion of Ray's many adventures, no more so than in his many sailing adventures, especially from their base in Annapolis, MD, as Ray sailed the Chesapeake and Intracoastal Waterway. Marnie famously never enjoyed being on the water, despite Ray's encouragement and the naming of a series of sailboats "Miss Marnie" in hopes of winning her over. Marnie and Ray relocated to West Palm Beach, FL after Ray's retirement, and they spent many years of well-earned relaxation with family and old and new friends.

After Ray's passing in January 2021, Marnie moved to the Raleigh, NC area to be closer to family. Marnie was a resilient, fiercely independent and self-sufficient role model, and a creative, generous, supportive and caring friend, wife, mother and grandmother.

She leaves behind to carry on her memory her daughters Gretchen Coss of Arlington, VA and Leslie (Dave) MacLeod of Cary, NC, and her grandchildren Emily and Ian MacLeod.

Memorials may be made in Marnie's honor to Cedarhurst Center for the Arts, P.O. Box 923, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 or online at mitchellmuseum@cedarhust.org.

A joint celebration of Marnie's and Ray's lives will be held with immediate family at a later date.