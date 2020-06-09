Marnie (Dyer) Meyer

Marnie (Marjorie Ruth) was born in Richmond, Indiana on March 20, 1923 to Marjorie and Fred Dyer. She graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne in 1941. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Meyer in the fall of 1944 just before his deployment to England during WWII. The first of their 6 children was born in the summer of 1945. Her husband's work took the family to Kokomo, Indiana, Carbondale, Illinois, Seymour, Indiana, and finally to Evansville.

Marnie was well read and had an impressive vocabulary. She was extremely imaginative, creative, and resourceful. She was aprolific letter writer and a talented illustrator which resulted in hundreds of entertaining and cleverly illustrated letters to familyand friends. She created the sets for a number of plays and once performed in the Glass Menagerie as Amanda. She loved to spend time in the yard, especially tending to her roses. She was an accomplished seamstress and created many award winning costumes for her children, her grandchildren, and for herself and her husband. She was very active and, at the age of 82, walked a half marathon.