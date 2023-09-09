Marsha June Kidd
Nov. 7, 1953 - Aug. 28, 2023
CARBONDALE, IL – Marsha June Kidd, 69 of Carbondale, IL, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL. Marsha was born in Paducah, KY on Nov. 7, 1953 to Odell and Carolyn Korte. She was married to Dan Kidd and resided in Decatur, IL for most of her adult life where she worked in accounting. More than anything, she loved spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her sons, Joshua and Casey Kidd, along with their wives, Laura and Lynn, and four grandchildren: Sadie, Clara, Jeffery, and Jonathan Kidd. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dan.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at the Masonic Cemetery, in Metropolis, IL. There will be no public visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in her name.
