Marsha Kay Bledsoe

July 3, 1960 - July 24, 2022

TAMMS — Marsha Bledsoe, 62, of rural Tamms passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.

Marsha was born July 3, 1960, the daughter of Charles J. and Emma Dell Bennett. Marsha spent her early years growing up in Pulaski County in the Spencer Heights and Villa Ridge neighborhoods. She attended grade school at Thistlewood School in Mounds and Middle School at Titus School in Mounds. In 1974, her family moved to Tamms and she spent her high school years at Egyptian High School where she graduated in 1978. In 1980, she graduated from Cape Business College with a degree as a Legal Secretary.

On June 7, 1980, she married Lex Bledsoe. To this union two sons were born: Brandon Allen in 1984, and Blake Andrew in 1992. Her two boys were her pride and joy and the light of her life. Marsha was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was an honest, cheerful, caring person with a great sense of humor. She never talked about people negatively and was a friend to anyone in need.

Marsha held several secretarial positions during her working career, she worked as a legal secretary, was office manager for Bulk Service Co. (now ADM grain) and held various other secretarial positions until health problems forced her to quit working. She also worked with her father in the real estate business for many years and worked with her father, husband, and Uncle Jack Bennett in the auction business for many years. Marsha attended The First Baptist Church in Tamms. She loved people, animals, frogs and turtles. She enjoyed collecting antiques and knick knacks, listening to music and wading in creeks. She was somewhat of a packrat but in a good way. She liked being in the country, taking drives and travelling. Over the years she was able to take many trips with her family and her husband. She was always cheerful and had fun wherever she went and whoever she was with.

Marsha is survived by her husband of 42 years; her sons: Brandon (Mandi Clover) of Olive Branch, Blake (Liz Hartman) of Carbondale; her mother, Emma Dell Bennett; two brothers: Roger Bennett of Tamms and Edward G. (Deana) Bennett of rural Mounds; sister-in-law, Cynthia Adams of Cape Girardeau; brother-in-law, Kim Bledsoe of Olive Branch; nieces: Bridgett Wheeler of Cape Girardeau and Tiffany Adams of Elco; nephew, Seth Bennett of Tamms. She is also survived by her dear friends and soul sisters: Mary Ellen Schlamer and Karen Worthington, who were with her until the end; and her beloved dog, Roxy. Survivors also include many cousins, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

Marsha was preceded in death by her father, Charles Bennett; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Roy and Bernice Bledsoe; sister-in-law, Jackie Bledsoe; grandparents; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Marsha was loved by everyone who knew her and will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation will be held Thursday July 28, 2022 at Crain Funeral Home in Tamms from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Bob Kirby officiating. Interment will be at the Olive Branch cemetery. There will be food served at the Olive Branch Community Building following the services.

In lieu of flowers, Marsha requested that donations be made to The American Cancer Society, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, the Shriners Hospital or charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home.