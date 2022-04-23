Martha Annarose Miller (Morefield)
MURPHYSBORO — Martha Annarose Miller (Morefield) 82 of Carbondale, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Carbondale Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL.
Private Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Pettett Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Easton officiating with interment at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Martha Miller.
