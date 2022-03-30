 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martha C. Ledbetter

Martha C. Ledbetter

ULLIN — Martha C. Ledbetter, age 82, of Ullin, IL, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.

Friends may call Thursday from 9 until 11:30 a.m. at the Jones Funeral Home Villa Ridge. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Ullin Cemetery in Ullin.

For more information visit, www.jones-funeral.com.

