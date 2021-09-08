Martha Ellen "Ellie" Nixon Clarke

September 30, 1957 - September 4, 2021

MOUNDS - Martha Ellen "Ellie" Nixon Clarke, age 63, of Mounds, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Giaradeau.

She was born September 30, 1957 to William and Judith (Chrestman) White in Cairo. Martha married Thomas L. Nixon on April 15, 1978. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2000. She married Mark Clarke on January 2, 2016, and he survives.

Ellie was the proud owner of Nixon Farms and her own beauty shop that she owned for over 30 years, Ellie's Little Hair House. She enjoyed watching shows at The Fox Theatre and taking beach vacations. Ellie had a helping spirit and volunteered for events anytime that she was needed.