DONGOLA — Martha Joan Tweedy Rider, 79, of Dongola died Friday, March 6, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Crain Funeral Home in Dongola and from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Dongola, where service will be 11 a.m.

Service information

Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Crain Funeral Home - Dongola
106 NW Front St.
Dongola, IL 62926
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Baptist Church of Dongola
203 E. Cross St
Dongola, IL 62926
Mar 9
Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
11:00AM
First Baptist Church of Dongola
203 E. Cross St
Dongola, IL 62926
