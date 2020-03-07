DONGOLA - Martha Joan Tweedy Rider, 79, of Dongola died Friday, March 6, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Crain Funeral Home in Dongola and from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Dongola, where service will be 11 a.m.
