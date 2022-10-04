Martha Kay Dillow

1941 - 2022

CARTERVILLE – Martha Kay Dillow, 80, of Carterville, Illinois, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in SBL Fayette County Hospital LTC, Vandalia, IL.

Private family burial will be in St. Johns Cemetery, Dongola, IL on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Carterville, IL or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

She was born Dec. 23, 1941, in Anna, IL, the daughter of Waymond R. & Wanda M. (Lynn) Dillow. She was a retired secretary for US Department of Forestry at SIU after 36 years; Member of First Baptist Church, Carterville, IL; Church Librarian and choir member; and DAR. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, games, walking, visiting with family in Vandalia, watching her favorite TV show, NCIS, foreign travels and the St. Louis Cardinals.

She is survived by: Nieces - Sandra Cearlock & Joe, Vandalia, IL and Tina Ashdown, Carson City, NV; and Several Great and Great Great Nephews and Nieces.

Preceded in death by: Her Parents; Sister - Linda Ashdown; Brother-in-law - Larry Ashdown; and Nephew - John Ashdown.