Martha Kay Dillow

1941 - 2022

CARTERVILLE — Martha Kay Dillow, 80, of Carterville, Illinois, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, in SBL Fayette County Hospital LTC, Vandalia, IL.

Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Carterville, Carterville, IL, with Rev. Brad Harlow, officiating. Private family burial will be in St. Johns Cemetery, Dongola, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, one hour prior to the service, at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Carterville, IL or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

She was born December 23, 1941, in Anna, IL, the daughter of Waymond R. & Wanda M. (Lynn) Dillow. She was a retired secretary for US Department of Forestry at SIU after 36 years; Member of First Baptist Church, Carterville, IL; Church Librarian and choir member; and DAR. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, games, walking, visiting with family in Vandalia, watching her favorite TV show, NCIS, foreign travels and the St. Louis Cardinals.

She is survived by: Sister - Linda Ashdown, Vandalia, IL; Nieces - Sandra Cearlock & Joe, Vandalia, IL and Tina Ashdown, Carson City, NV; and Several Great and Great Great Nephews and Nieces.

Preceded in death by: Her Parents; Brother-in-law - Larry Ashdown; and Nephew - John Ashdown.

