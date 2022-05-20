Martha Kay Dillow

Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Carterville, Carterville, IL, with Rev. Brad Harlow, officiating. Private family burial will be in St. Johns Cemetery, Dongola, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, one hour prior to the service, at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Carterville, IL or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.