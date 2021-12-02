Martha Kent

March 20, 1935 - Nov. 30, 2021

CARBONDALE – Martha Elizabeth Kent, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Martha was born on March 20, 1935 in McLeansboro to Clifford and Letha (Trobaugh) Hargrave. She married Walter Kent on Aug. 9, 1959 in McLeansboro. He proceeded her in death on Nov. 29, 2016.

She is survived by her two daughters: Sara (Austin) Raunikar and Mary (Don) Hastings; seven grandchildren: Anna and Hunter Bullock, Matthew and Mary Grace Raunikar and James, Katie and Pete Hastings; two nieces: Assunta and Teresa Kent; and nephew, Michael Kent.

Martha was a member of University Baptist Church. She worked in catering and food service at Southern Illinois University Student Center starting while attending SIU until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and her family.

Funeral services for Martha will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at University Baptist Church in Carbondale with Rev. John Annable officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to University Baptist Church and will be accepted at the church.

Meredith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To share a story or memory of Martha, visit www.meredithfh.com.