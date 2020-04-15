× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ENERGY — Martha Louise Brayfield, 86, passed away at 2:13 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Martha was the co-owner of Zeigler Colonial Manor in Zeigler and formerly worked in the office at Southern Illinois Wholesale.

Martha was born Sept. 7, 1933, in Lowes, Kentucky, to Leo Pope and Matilda Francis (Trigg) Helfer.

Surviving are a son-in-law, Russ Moore and Linda Coriasco of Energy; two grandchildren, Amileth LeAnn (Chad) Brooks of Cobden, Nicholas Morgan Moore and Scott Stephens of Chicago; two great-grandchildren, Isaac John Brooks and Abram Xavier Brooks of Cobden; and a niece, Kim Helfer Tate and her husband, John, of Lone Oak, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jane Ann Moore; parents; three brothers and sister-in-law, William Boyd and Gwendolyn J. Helfer, James Edward Helfer and Donnie Mark Helfer.

Private family graveside services will be Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Herrin City Cemetery, with Pastor Carl S. Meseti officiating.

