BLOOMINGTON — Martha Lowrey, 81, of Bloomington, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Martha was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to George M. Wilson Jr. and Gertrude Hammonds Wilson.
Martha married Milford E. Lowrey in 1957 after graduating from Hueytown High School where she served as drum majorette with the marching band.
In 1966, she and Milford relocated to Illinois living in Pekin, Watseka, Benton, Murphysboro, and Bloomington-Normal over the next 50 plus years. With each move, Martha remained active in her Baptist church, Jr. Women's Club, Newcomers Club, PTO and Sports Boosters and was an avid bridge player.
In Murphysboro, she worked as a legal assistant for Wesley & Erbes Law Firm for 13 years before her retirement.
Since retiring she enjoyed flower gardening, reading, and being with her grandchildren whom she adored.
She is survived by her husband, Milford E. Lowrey of Bloomington. She is also survived by a son, Stuart (Cathy) Lowrey of Louisville, Kentucky; daughter, Ashley (Steve) Pettit of Bloomington; and brother, George M. “Butch” (Susie) Wilson of McCalla, Alabama. She has two grandchildren, John Lowrey of Brownsville, Texas, and Rachael Lowrey of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
There will be no public visitation in Illinois. There will be a visitation and graveside service for extended family Friday, Oct. 23, in Johns-Ridouts Elwood Chapel in Birmingham, Alabama, and Highland Memorial Gardens in Bessemer, Alabama.
