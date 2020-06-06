ST. LOUIS — Martha M. Carlton, 94, of Benton passed away Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, at Saint Louis University Hospital.
Martha was born in Benton, on Jan. 20, 1926, the daughter of John A. Logan and Opal M. (McCarty) Crisp.
She first married Chalon Howard Smith and he died in the Orient Mine Explosion. She then married Russell E. Carlton and he died in 1997. She taught first grade at Frankfort Elementary School and retired from that position after 30 years. She loved to travel and served on the Franklin County Tourism Board.
Mrs. Carlton is survived by two grandsons Russell H. Smith of Christopher, Daryl D. Smith and wife Cheryl of Ainsworth, Iowa; great-granddaughter Racheal (Smith) Kathalynas and husband Martin of Benton; great-grandson Sam Smith of Ainsworth, Iowa; great-great-granddaughter Raelyn Kathalynas; Sister June Gaskey of Hammond, Indiana. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; two sons — Kermit and Dennis; six brothers — Donald, Keith, Roger, John Robert, Clarence Ray and George; and by four sisters — Sandy Neal, Wanda Piazza, Joan Crisp and Katheryn Williams.
Private graveside services will be held Monday, June 8th in the Masonic and Oddfellows Cemetery in Benton with Pastor Joe Binden officiating.
For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.
