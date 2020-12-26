Martha 'Marge' Hendricks

MURPHYSBORO — Martha “Marge” (Krause) Hendricks, 96, passed away Monday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Landings in Carbondale.

At the present time, due to COVID restrictions, only graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, Murphysboro. A memorial service will be planned for later in 2021.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

