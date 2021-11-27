 Skip to main content
Marvin Kleinau

CARBONDALE — Marvin Kleinau, 92, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Carbondale, IL.

Services are deferred at this time. Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. For more information and to read the full obituary visit www.meredithfh.com

